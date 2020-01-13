BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- Homeowners in Bristol are hoping to stop a decision that could lead to a new apartment complex.
The city’s Zoning Commission is meeting Monday evening to consider a zone change for development of the complex, which is the first step in the process.
Homeowners planning to show up in large numbers in opposition. Their concerns with the proposed complex are increased traffic, possible flooding, even overcrowded schools.
Developer Joseph Naples has only provided limited details about what he wants to do, but wants to change the zoning for three lots on Redstone Hill Road.
The properties are currently zoned for single family homes, but Monday night the Zoning Commission will consider whether or not to change that to allow for multi-family buildings.
A public hearing begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
Neighbors worry about the quality of life in the neighborhood and nearby schools.
“There's a lot of problems already within the school and there's not enough staff to take care of it,” said Jennifer Legani, of Bristol.
She said it’s already hard to get help for her daughter at Greene-Hills School, which serves the neighborhood around Redstone Hill Road.
The developer wasn’t available for comment on Monday.
The proposal is just for a zoning change. Any plans for homes or apartments would need still need the necessary permits.
“The process itself, if they were to be approved tonight, would be site plan, special permit, all types of different opportunities for the neighbors to have a say in,” said Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu.
It’s possible this could take multiple meetings. If the crowd exceed capacity Monday night, the Zoning Commission could open the public hearing and then immediately continue it to a later date so the commission can get a bigger room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.