HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State leaders will be gathering to show how they have helped Puerto Rican families that have moved to Connecticut following Hurricane Maria.
Gov. Ned Lamont said he'll be meeting with the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness and the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus on Tuesday.
He said they'll talk about the state's response to the storm and how local organizations helped evacuees.
The meeting is set to happen at 10 a.m. at the Catholic Institute for the Hispanic Family in Hartford.
Hurricane Maria was a category 5 storm that devastated Puerto Rico in Sept. 2017.
