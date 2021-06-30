HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The summer season is upon us and officials are raising awareness about preventable summer safety hazards.
This comes ahead of the July 4th holiday weekend.
A news conference is slated for 11 a.m. at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, and will be streaming on the Ch. 3 app:
“As many children resume normal activities as the COVID-19 pandemic eases, parents and caregivers need to be mindful of the potential dangers summer brings in terms of safety,” a press release said.
Those speaking at the news conference are expected to provide guidance on water safety, summer camp safety, home safety, lawnmower injuries and other popular activities.
