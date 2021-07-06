NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Officials got a tour of a center in New Haven meant to help former criminals re-enter society.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and Sen. Richard Blumenthal highlighted the work of the New Haven Re-entry Welcome Center on Tuesday morning.
They were joined by Welcome Center Director Keisha Gatison, New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez, Project Fresh Start Director Carlos Sosa-Lombardo, as well as representatives from the Workforce Alliance, Youth Connect, Project Longevity, and the Connecticut Violence Intervention Program. Following the speaking program, center staff will provide a brief tour.
Since its opening this past winter, the center has assisted more than 70 ex-felons, recently released from prison.
Every year, more than 900 New Haven residents return to the Elm City after serving their sentence.
Elicker described the re-entry welcome center as a one-stop-shop for returning citizens to receive wrap-around support, such as housing, job training, substance abuse treatment, and health care.
It's located at 830 Grand Ave. and is operated by Project M.O.R.E. who has been providing support to returning citizens for more than four decades.
Last week, President Joe Biden named helping formerly incarcerated individuals successfully reenter their communities as a key pillar in his national strategy to combat violent crime.
“In order for us to stop the violence we are seeing in this city from last year to this year, and its not just this city, it's in CT, all over the country, we need everyone’s help. We need the community, we need the social services providers, we need probation and parole and we have that, we have that collaboration and now we have it one place," said New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez.
A new federal grant will help more than 100 ex-offenders get on the job training and employment.
