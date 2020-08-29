HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro and other officials toured some of the areas of Hamden hardest hit by Thursday’s storms.
The National Weather Service labeled Thursday’s event an F-1 Tornado.
A powerful combination of wind and rain did considerable damage.
DeLauro came out Saturday to see the damage first-hand and make sure her constituents were able and understanding of the process in which they file insurance claims and get much needed government support.
DeLauro emphasizing that many incidents, even the not so obvious, can be dealt with.
“The trees, the debris that hasn’t hit the house that is still there, and you have to get rid of, is in fact is an eligible cost under FEMA,” she said.
Thursday’s storm was big and quick leaving devastation all over the place. Saturday’s gathering was held to make sure the public, no matter the story or situation, realizes there is an avenue of assistance.
“The next thing I know I hear a loud crash. I look outside at the front of the building and I see the roof sitting in the street,” said Anthony Cucinelli of Hamden.
“I ran out into the center hallway. I looked outside through the lobby window, I heard a loud bang, sounded like a freight train coming through, look out and here comes the roof right down in the middle of the road,” Christopher Cucinelli said, also of Hamden.
“They did absolutely the right thing. Make sure you know you are covered,” said Andrew Mais, Connecticut Commissioner of Insurance. “Whatever insurance you have. Check to make sure you are covered for what you think you are covered for.”
