HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It has been nearly one month since a mother of five children disappeared in New Canaan.
Officials told Channel 3 on Saturday morning there is no timeline set on when investigators will be done searching the MIRA trash facility in Hartford, but said the search could wrap up by this coming week.
Investigators could not confirm if they found anything at the trash facility.
Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner James Rovella said that investigators are confident Fotis Dulos and Michelle Traconis were in Hartford on May 24th disposing of garbage. There are about 800 cameras running in Hartford 24/7.
Officials also said they are going through roughly 30-35 tons of trash a day. They described the search as an “out of the ordinary task” and said the trash they have been searching through is already ground up, making the job more difficult.
Investigators said the search and rescue dogs are specifically trained to identify human remains, blood, and bodily fluids. Investigators are searching the facility 15 hours a day.
While sources told Channel 3 earlier this week that the part of the search for Jennifer Dulos that's happening at a trash facility in Hartford is coming to an end, police said an exact date is not known at this time.
As many as 25 to 30 investigators are working the case on a daily basis. They have been tight-lipped over what they have found.
For weeks, state police investigators and their K9s have been sifting through tons of shredded trash at the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority facility.
On Friday, New Canaan police said physical evidence has been collected and submitted to the state forensic lab for examination.
Jennifer Dulos was reported missing on May 24.
It's the same day police said cameras in Hartford's north end recorded someone fitting the description of her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, dropping off garbage bags in dumpsters along a 4 mile stretch of Albany Avenue.
As of Friday, police said they've received 900 tips and over 80 surveillance video submissions.
According to court paperwork, the cameras captured two people in a Ford Raptor-like truck. Fotis Dulos owns a truck like that.
The cameras recorded the two people in that truck making 30 stops to toss out the bags, the documents said.
Police said those bags contained evidence such as a kitchen sponge with the blood of Jennifer Dulos on it.
It's why state police focused on the MIRA facility. Sources said they've been looking for her remains.
“It would be irresponsible to try to predict when that portion of the investigation will be complete," said Brian Foley, commissioner's assistant, DESPP. "There are still a lot of unknowns. But I can tell you this, in the most horrible environment,The Connecticut State police major crimes detectives have been incredibly meticulous and dedicated. They cannot be too careful.”
Friends and family members released a new statement regarding her disappearance saying "Four weeks have elapsed since Jennifer Farber Dulos disappeared. None of this feels real. We tell ourselves that this kind of nightmare happens to people in stories, not to those we know and love.
But this situation is real, and it is dire. Each passing day intensifies the impact of this tragedy on Jennifer’s children, who have not seen their mother—the guiding presence in their lives—in 28 days.
The New Canaan and Connecticut State police are working around the clock to find Jennifer and to solve the mystery of her disappearance. We are immensely grateful for their dedication. Thank you also to the greater New Canaan and Farmington-Avon communities, who have buoyed our spirits with their support and solidarity.
Many people have asked for more details about Jennifer, as a person, a mom, a friend. Jennifer is brilliant and creative—she graduated with honors from Brown University and earned an MFA in writing from NYU. As a teen, she was a nationally ranked junior squash player. Much more important, Jennifer is a deeply genuine person, compassionate and trustworthy. She is also subtly hilarious. She loves silly movies as much as she loves great literature. An avid traveler, she delights in learning about other people and has imbued her five children with this love of discovery. She cares about her children more than anything in the world.
Please know that the kids are safe and surrounded with love. They are embodying what Jennifer has taught them: to support each other with unity. If she could see them right now, she would be extremely proud.
Fotis Dulos and Troconis were arrested for tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution. However, both are out on bond.
Fotis Dulos' lawyer, Norm Pattis, claims both his client and Troconis have alibis for their whereabouts on May 24.
Pattis is also waiting on a hearing date regarding a motion to retrieve Fotis' raptor truck, and his cell phone.
Fotis and Michelle had been going through a divorce and custody battle.
In the divorce case, Fotis' attorney Michael Rose will withdraw himself on Monday and another member of Pattis' team will take it over.
If granted, Pattis' firm will be representing Fotis in all matters.
The search for Jennifer Dulos has spanned from New Canaan and Pound Ridge, NY to Farmington, Avon and Hartford.
The disappearance of Jennifer Dulos has made national and international headlines.
She has been added to the National Missing and Unidentified Missing Persons System.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Canaan Police Department. More information can be found on a website police created for the case here.
