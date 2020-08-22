HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As health departments in our state monitor trends in coronavirus cases, the city of Hartford is relying on a tracking system to help detect potential outbreaks.
Three times a week, Hartford Fire Chief Reginald Freeman assumes his role as City Emergency Management Director.
He heads a meeting with health providers, city leaders, and other first responders to talk about COVID-19.
"We get a perspective, daily, with this information, but more specifically, we're able to drill down to each and every one of our neighborhoods," Chief Freeman tells us.
The public data is part of an internal system the fire department uses to track daily presumptive COVID-19 calls.
Daily totals from March to August show the city’s curve.
The west end of Hartford was a hot spot for several weeks, starting in March, before Asylum Hill and Frog Hollow took over.
The city now averages less than a handful of daily cases.
"Although we're seventeen square miles, we can't just paint every neighborhood with the same brush. We may have one neighborhood more impacted than the other and with this pandemic, there's so many different things that go into why there may be a outbreak of new calls or new infections for COVID-19," explained Chief Freeman.
When there’s an uptick, the Health and Human Services Department starts contact tracing and strategizing to prevent further spread.
"All it takes is one large event or a number of people to get complacent for us to go back to where we were in March. That's nowhere any of us want to be," continued Chief Freeman.
The daily data affects the way firefighters are scheduled too.
"That's important to us, to be able to be able to identify and manage, because we don't want to overburden one particular station and if we have to rotate personnel in order to give them relief so they're not just responding to COVID-19 calls all night long, every single day, then we can make those adjustments," stated Chief Freeman.
More PPE is also allocated to firehouses responding to a higher volume of calls.
Chief Freeman says the community needs to stay alert.
"Number one, don't get complacent. When you get complacent, you get comfortable. When you get comfortable, people get hurt. This virus still should be taken very seriously and hygiene, hygiene, hygiene," said Chief Freeman.
This system will come in handy once students return to the classroom.
"We will be, of course, monitoring what's happening. If or when schools reopen, there will be strict guidelines in place for teachers and our kids to follow. However, any changes to trends or any calls or cases for COVID-19 certainly does go to alert the city and we're going to give every resource we can to make sure that's addressed properly," added Chief Freeman.
