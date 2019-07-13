HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford city officials and visitors alike called Hartford’s busy lineup of events on Saturday evening a success.
More than 65,000 people were predicted to arrive in Hartford for a power line-up of events, from Wiz Khalifa’s performance at the Xfinity Theatre, to the newly renovated Dillon Stadium game.
Channel 3 chatted with folks at the Riverfront Recapture event who said they found the best seat in the house.
“We’re right at the riverfront and it’s beautiful. There’s a breeze. We’re in the shade. We’re enjoying the music and we can’t wait to see the fireworks,” said West Hartford resident, Julie Cato.
The Riverfront Food Truck Festival and Fireworks drew roughly 20,000 people.
“We just got here a few minutes ago. It’s really busy and hot but I mean it’s been nice so far,” said Farmington resident, Lakeesha Brown.
Upwards of 300 police officers patrolled the streets to keep the city safe and traffic low. Still, some people said they faced tricky parking and minor delays.
“I think people knew it was going to be a busy day but took advantage of it,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.
Hartford police told Channel 3 they are pleased with the outcome of a busy, eventful night.
