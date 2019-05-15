OCCUM, CT (WFSB) -- A warning is being issued for those who travel in the eastern part of the state.
Fire officials in Occum, a section of Norwich, said someone has been randomly placing rock walls across roads in the area.
“Be aware of your surroundings and be extra cautious while traveling because you never know what you may encounter,” the Occum Fire Dept. posted on Facebook.
Folks who travel in the area said they’ve seen the rock walls on local roads, as well as highway exit ramps.
