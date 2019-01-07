NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Criminals are posing as New Britain city employees to try and steal credit card numbers.
It’s unclear where these criminals live but they are trying to victimize people in New Britain by claiming they work at city hall.
New Britain city leaders warn scam artists are targeting local homeowners.
The scheme starts over the phone.
New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart says the criminals are able to make a city government phone number appear in the caller ID of their targets phone.
“This is not the first time, I’m sure it won’t be the last, but you’re just going to have to be smart when you’re getting these calls,” said Stewart.
Stewart says once the crooks get someone to answer they tell their potential victim that they are calling on behalf of the city and need their credit card information.
Stewart says fortunately one recent target who contacted her office was smart enough to hang up and not pay up.
“He did the right thing. When you answer the phone or if you answer the phone with a number you may be skeptical of as soon as they start asking for personal information hang up,” said Stewart.
Scammers also recently claimed dishonestly they were seeking donations for the local police union.
Stewart says the city only does mass phone calls in emergency situations and if you ever have questions about a phone call contact the police or her office.
The Better Business Bureau has safety tips for deal with phone scams.
They say only answer the phone if you know who is calling.
- • Scammers are now even calling from your zip code to appear authentic, caller ID is now virtually unreliable.
- • Worried about missing your doctor calling? Children? Spouse? They will leave you a voicemail. If you don’t recognize the number don’t pick up.
Also, never pay via wire transfer or prepaid gift cards.
For more information, click here.
