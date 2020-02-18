HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Consumer Protection officials are warning the public about potential scams linked to the coronavirus outbreak.
Officials said scam artists may post, email, and text to promote fake information about cases of coronavirus in a specific neighborhood or area, in which the cases don't actually exist.
Scammers may also try to target folks about fake prevention medication as a way to obtain personal information and money.
Officials also said scam artists may seek donations to victims through a fake charity, or offer advice about false treatments for the disease.
“Whenever a topic is of high interest to the news, and to consumers – scam artists take advantage of the opportunity to get your attention,” said Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull, “That becomes even more true when families are concerned about health risks. We want to encourage families to be more alert than usual, and to report any suspicious activity. Remember, the Department of Public Health is the most reputable place to find information about the coronavirus in the State of Connecticut.”
To avoid these types of scams:
- Don’t fall victim to click bate. If you receive an email or text claiming to have news about coronavirus, do not open it, and get accurate information about any updates in Connecticut on DPH’s website or the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) website
- Watch for impostor emails. Look out for emails claiming to be the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) or the World Health Organization (WHO). If you’re not already subscribed to receive emails from them, you won’t get one out of nowhere.
- Ignore online offers for vaccinations or miracle treatments. If you see ads touting prevention, treatment, or cure claims for the coronavirus, ignore it. You won’t hear about medical breakthroughs for the first time through an ad or sales pitch.
- Do your homework when considering making donations. Don’t donate to any organization claiming to help those sick from the coronavirus unless you have done your research. Any charity soliciting in the State of Connecticut must be registered with DCP. You can verify their registration at www.elicense.ct.gov.
- Watch out for scam “investment opportunities”. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned people about online promotions, including on social media, claiming that the products or services of publicly-traded “companies” can prevent, detect, or cure coronavirus.
To submit a complaint to the Dept. of Consumer Protection, click here.
