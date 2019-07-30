(WFSB) – The State’s Attorney General and Secretary of the State are issuing a warning to Connecticut businesses about fraudulent mail.
The mailing is from a company calling itself CT Certificate Service and suggests that local businesses must pay a fee of $112.50 to obtain copies of the “Connecticut Certificate of Existence.”
Attorney General William Tong has initiated an inquiry into the company.
A certificate of existence is not a required document in Connecticut, but a business that need a certificate of existence can request them online at the Secretary of the State.
The real document merely shows that a company is active and up-to-date with its annual report filing.
The fraudulent mailing misrepresents that a business owner should order the certificate because the document supposedly proves that a business “complies with all state requirements.”
The mailing arrives in an envelope marked “IMPORTANT – OPEN IMMEDIATELY” and “BUSINESS MAIL – TIME SENSITIVE.”
Officials say anyone who is unsure about the legitimacy of a business filing notice is asked to contact 860-509-6003 or email crd@ct.gov.
Any business owner who may have paid CT Certificate Service in response to the fraudulent form is asked to make a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General at attorney.general@ct.gov and include a copy of the mailing.
