MYSTIC, Conn. (WFSB) - Each year the Meeting House in Old Mistick Village transforms into a house of love, couples can stop by for a free, short Wedding ceremony.

Marie Tyler Wiley said, “my husband and I, we eloped in New York City and I thought it was going to be really romantic and it was crazy not, so I live vicariously through my couples. I give them the wedding that I always wanted.”

Tyler Wiley has been officiating free weddings for 20 years.

"I do them as a thank you to thank people for the great life I have and to give people the opportunity to get married in a very unconventional way but so easy and so much fun," said Tyler Wiley.

She said its a way for people to have a stress-free ceremony.
She also does vow-renewals.
Doors open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Any number of witnesses can attend, as long as they wear masks.
There will be a photographer.
Couples must present a wedding license from the Town of Stonington.

The town hall opens at 8 a.m., you can get a license and get married in the same day.

