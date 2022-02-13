MYSTIC, Conn. (WFSB) - Each year the Meeting House in Old Mistick Village transforms into a house of love, couples can stop by for a free, short Wedding ceremony.
Tyler Wiley has been officiating free weddings for 20 years.
"I do them as a thank you to thank people for the great life I have and to give people the opportunity to get married in a very unconventional way but so easy and so much fun," said Tyler Wiley.
The town hall opens at 8 a.m., you can get a license and get married in the same day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.