HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Three men face charges in connection with catalytic converter thefts in Hamden.
Police said they arrested Darnell Bullitt, 29, of Cleveland, OH, Robert Callahan, 34, of Euclid, OH, and 31-year-old Lamar Pierre of Cleveland, OH for the crime.
Friday around 4 a.m., police said they were called to the 900 block of Mix Avenue. Someone reported hearing power tools in a parking lot.
Officers detained Bullitt, Callaham and Pierre at the scene.
A search of their vehicle revealed an array of power tools and four catalytic converters that had just been removed from nearby vehicles, police said.
The three suspects were promptly arrested.
They were charged with third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny, third-degree criminal trespass, third-degree criminal mischief and possession of burglar tools.
Pierre was additionally charged with being a fugitive from justice since he was wanted on a warrant out of Ohio.
All three suspects were held on $25,000 and scheduled to face a judge in Meriden Superior Court on Nov. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.