AVON, CT (WFSB) -- An oil truck crash has closed the area of Route 44 at Route 10 in Avon.
The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Dept. of Transportation.
According to a local firefighter union, the crash has caused a large spill on Route 44 and Nod Road.
UConn Health firefighters have responded to the scene.
@uconnhealth #FireFighters on scene of an MVA involving an oil truck with a large spill on Route 44 & Nod Road in #Avon #IAFFS15 pic.twitter.com/WyM6dlvLhm— IAFF Local S15 (@IaffS15) December 16, 2020
It is unclear at this time if any injuries have been reported.
Follow traffic updates here.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
