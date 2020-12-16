An oil truck crash has closed the area of Route 44 at Route 10 in Avon.

AVON, CT (WFSB) -- An oil truck crash has closed the area of Route 44 at Route 10 in Avon.

The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Dept. of Transportation.

Traffic is backing up after an oil truck crashed in the area of Route 44 and Route 10 in Avon

According to a local firefighter union, the crash has caused a large spill on Route 44 and Nod Road.

Avon Mountain was shut down due to the crash

UConn Health firefighters have responded to the scene.

It is unclear at this time if any injuries have been reported.

