SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - An oil truck rolled over at an intersection in Southington.
According to Southington police, it happened at Sunnybrook Hill and West Street on Thursday morning.
They said a small amount of home heating oil was spilled.
West Street is closed from Jude Lane to Mill Street. Crissy Lane at Sunnybrook Hill is also closed.
The closures are expected to last for a few hours.
Police said the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the Southington Fire Department were called to the scene.
"The tank of the oil truck was damaged and is leaking slowly, though the leak has been contained at this time," said Meghan Bard of DEEP. "An owner’s representative from Hocon is already on scene, and the spill contractor, Environmental Services, Inc., is on their way to the scene. The oil tank will be drained, and we expect that the road will be closed for most of the day."
There were no injuries.
There's no word on what caused the rollover.
