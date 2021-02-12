WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - An old manufacturing spot in Waterbury will be brought down by demolition crews on Friday.
City officials said that the former rolling mill and brass-making site at 130 Freight St. will make way for a development.
They said they were hoping to get underway around 8 a.m. Stream it live here or below:
The city said it received a $1.5 million Urban Act Grant to demolish the remaining buildings on the lot.
Costello Dismantling was contracted for it.
The site has been vacant since 2011.
According to the city, manufacturing there started in the early 1840s. Throughout the late 19th and much of the 20th centuries, the site was home to Waterbury, American, and Anaconda Brass Companies. From 1977 through 1998, the site housed a former hazardous waste treatment, storage, and disposal facility called Environmental Waste Resources, and Phoenix Soils which was a Connecticut regulated waste treatment and soil remediation facility.
In 1984, the site was purchased by Daddario Enterprises Inc., also known as Ridan Enterprises Inc. Phoenix soils continued operations on the site until 2011.
The site has been abandoned as of 2011. The city took ownership of the site in Oct. 2020, which allowed it to proceed with demolition work and eventual redevelopment of the site.
Additionally, the city took ownership of the 00 West Main lot directly adjacent to the site in Dec. 2020.
The City of Waterbury is taking on this demolition project in coordination with the State of Connecticut.
