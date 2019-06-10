WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- The CT State Police Bomb Squad responded to a building in Waterbury on Monday afternoon for reports of explosive materials having been found.
Crews responded to the Carriage House on Prospect Street after YMCA staff members found the materials.
The building was not occupied at the time, but some nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution.
Police said the materials appeared to be very old, and were believed to have been left from an old or original construction project.
Bomb squad technicians destroyed the material once it was removed from the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.