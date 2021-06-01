OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) -- Summer vacation kicked off in a big way for a family from Plantsville on Tuesday, as they were welcomed to the shoreline with a special parade.
The huge welcome grew fast after going viral online by friends of the Thomas family, who wanted to make sure they were able to spend quality time together.
On Friday, Old Lyme police, the fire department, state troopers and other first responders escorted the Thomas family to a summer cottage at Hawks Nest Beach. That’s where they’ll vacation for two weeks for free, courtesy of the Ciaffagliona family.
“It just shows that even through COVID, people can still get together and be the best that they can be and do good for others,” said Maya Ciaffagliona.
Not only was there a parade, but bystanders with posters welcomed the family.
“The town really did a good job, the fire trucks, the cops the rangers, everybody was just so supportive it was beautiful,” said Michelle Roncaioli.
All of this is happening in an effort to give back to the family, including 15-year-old RJ, who has ongoing debilitating medical issues, according to his dad Raymond. He explains time with RJ is very precious.
“Some time, quality time, spend our days the best way we can,” said Raymond Thomas.
“There’s no words, like how special it makes you feel that people who don’t even know you have so much love,” said Natalie Thomas, RJ’s sister.
A GoFundMe page called R.J.’s Cheeseburger Page has been established, which showcases a budget list of things R.J. wants to do.
“Over the years he’s had different medical issues. A couple of times we had to raise money for things. I’ve seen humanity come out during those situations,” Raymond said.
Others are helping out like A-Z Pawn, which is loaning a wheelchair ramp for the family’s vacation.
Other businesses locally and beyond are helping to make sure this family’s vacation is one to remember.
For more information about the GoFundMe, click here.
