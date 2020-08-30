EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State Police continue to investigate a deadly crash that happened over the weekend in East Hartford.
According to State Police, a 2002 Ford Explorer, being operated by 41-year-old Old Lyme resident Robert Provera, was in the left lane traveling west on Rt. 2 around 1:40 a.m. when it suddenly veered into the right lane and through the guide rail.
The Explorer then went across the Exit 5B on ramp, through the wire rope guide rail before going into the woods and came to a full stop after striking a tree.
Provera was transported to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
All lanes on the westbound side of Rt. 2 were closed until approximately 6 a.m.
Anyone that may have witnessed the crash or has a dashboard cam footage of the crash is asked to contact CT State Police Trooper First Class John Wilson of Troop H at 860-534-1098 or by email at john.wilson@ct.gov.
