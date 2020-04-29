OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) -- Three town beaches in Old Lyme will be closing this weekend.
The White Sand Beach Association said it was informed that Sound View, Hains Park, and White Sand Beach will be closed starting this weekend.
Cement barriers will be put up to block off parking areas to deter guests from entering.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.