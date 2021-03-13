OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) -- The town of Old Saybrook administered its 10,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday morning.
“It is honor for us to be involved” said Old Saybrook Police Chief and Emergency Management Director Michael Spera, who leads the clinic’s operation. “Caring for and helping people is what Public Safety and life is all about.”
Priscilla Lerner, of Deep River, was given the 10,000th dose. It was her second visit to the clinic, making her fully vaccinated.
“I’m thrilled. This is such an honor, but I am so grateful for all of you,” she said to the clinic staff.
“I am so proud of everyone involved. We have all come together to make a real difference,” Scott Martinson the regional director of Public Health for the Connecticut River Area Health District said in a press release.
