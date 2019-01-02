OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A fire destroyed more than a barn over the weekend in Old Saybrook.
Lost too were livestock, pets and, tools to work the farm.
Town Line Farm in Old Saybrook has suffered a major setback, one of few in its 150-year existence.
On Sunday, a barn holding owner Earl Endrich Jr.’s precious oxen, mule and valuable tools to work the farm were destroyed.
“It’s very heartbreaking. It was heartbreaking the minute I got up here,” said Endrich.
Endrich used his 4 oxen to pull logs and timber off the farm’s 90 acres, milling it and selling some as firewood.
He also raised sheep and chickens and they survived, but Johnny the donkey did not make it.
“He was the protector from the coyotes. He would stomp a coyote or chase a coyote,” said Endrich.
Endrich was able to salvage some hardware from the ruins.
“That right there is a chain hook you go to the fair and you see, hooking the chain on the boat, sled, that’s what it is,” Endrich said.
Now it’s time to rebuild a new and bigger barn.
Neighbors with heavy equipment have already removed the old barn and are improving the ancient driveway.
“Going to build out of native lumber. There’s one right there standing behind you. That’s going to be some timber,” said Endrich.
Endrich says he can replace some tools but he still needs more.
He lost a generator and some other items, including a log splitter.
If you want to help you can there’s a GoFundMe page set up here.
