OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - High school students in Old Saybrook could soon be setting their alarm clocks a little later.
The Board of Education is in the process of surveying the community for its input about a change in start time for the school day.
Although the proposed shift is just 30 minutes later, some parents and teachers seem to be at odds over the proposed change.
Tuesday night, the board heard a presentation from a committee recommending moving the start of class for high schoolers from 7:30 to 8 a.m.
The committee sent out surveys asking parents, students and staff for their thoughts.
If the change were approved, it would bring the district closer to the American Academy of Pediatrics' recommendation of starting high school at 8:30 a.m.
Those in favor of the change said this gives students more time to prepare. Others, however, have questions about the impact on the rest of their day.
"Where would we put those after-school activities," one student questioned. "Because that time after school, we would have to start sports immediately and I know there's supposed to be time between the school ending and then sports."
No decision was made.
The board said it needed more input on how after-school activities and transportation would be affected.
