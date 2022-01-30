Old Saybrook eatery braves Winter Storm Bobby to feed crews

OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - During the height of Winter Storm Bobby, many folks stayed at home, but for those who had to be out working on clearing the roads - finding a spot to eat posed a real challenge.
There was a spot in Old Saybrook that managed to stay open, with only one person running the shop.
Richard Bovino is the owner and chef of Mindy K’s.
“Yesterday I got a call from the town of Old Saybrook, their plow, truck drivers wanted some breakfast and some food. So, I opened up at 9 a.m. for them fed the plow the drivers,” said Bovino.
To most, braving white out blizzard conditions, working alone, and doing several hours of overtime is at the very least, impressive, but customers say, that’s just the kind of guy Bovino is.
“Rick came in without any help, by himself, took each individual order, went out and cooked it brought it back out to the person and went back and got the next guy going,” said Chuck Appleby.
Its Richard’s heart that keeps this place running, additionally his relationships with his regulars could only be described as very close.
“They have my cellphone, they’ll call me for an order, they pull in their foods already going before they walk through the door, I pretty much know what they want before they get here,” said Bovino.
Delicious food is really just a bonus to this community oriented, family friendly Old Saybrook staple.
“He’s unbelievable,” said regular Steve Dichello. “He does great job with the meatball subs, cause they’re veal, and of course the bacon egg and cheese sausage egg and cheese and the steak egg and cheese sandwiches are good.”
