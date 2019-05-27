OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters in Old Saybrook rescued a dog that became stuck in a swamp over the weekend.
The Old Saybrook Fire Department said people heard the dog crying out on Saturday morning.
Crews said they spent the morning searching for the pup.
They found it stuck in some underbrush in the middle of the swamp.
They said they needed to use chainsaws to free it.
More about the rescue was posted to the department's Facebook page.
It appeared to be ok, but no other details were released.
