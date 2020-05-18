OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) -- As restaurant and other consumer related business prepare to re-open under ‘Phase 1’ Wednesday, one shoreline town was helping them out by giving away masks.
Old Saybrook was handing out masks on Monday to local businesses who need them.
Pastry shop owner Jill Peterson was one of the business owners picking up free masks at the middle school on Monday, along with dozens of other business owners and managers, courtesy of the town’s emergency management.
“My people are really excited to come back to work,” said Peterson, who added that her shop closed back on March 23.
“We’re looking to get our economy going, but we want to make sure as we return to normal, we’re doing so successfully but most importantly, safely,” said Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera.
To qualify for the free masks, businesses had to go through several police checkpoints to verify their existence.
A second checkpoint acknowledged the number of required masks, two for each employee.
The final and third checkpoint, business reps received their masks, which automatically got deducted via a Google sheets app, running real time inventory on the town’s PPE supply.
“Every time they hit a checkpoint here as masks get deducted, I find out how many masks we have left and which businesses in town received how many masks,” Spera said.
The mask giveaway goes until 6 p.m. Monday.
