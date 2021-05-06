OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) -- A drive-thru vaccination clinic and dinner, all in the same spot.
That’s what is happening in Old Saybrook on Thursday until 8 p.m.
The ‘Immunity in the Community’ event is being held at Old Saybrook Middle School on Sheffield Street.
The clinic is open to anyone, no appointment needed.
You can also pick which vaccine you get, Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.
Snacks are also being given out, and participants can choose between a hot dog or hamburger.
The event runs from 3:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday.
