WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW - STATE OF EMERGENCY - VOLUNTARY EVACUATIONS
■First Selectman Carl P. Fortuna Jr. declared a Local State of Emergency this morning.
■ This declaration allows for specific activities to take place in advance of the storm.
■ Beginning at 12:30 PM today, Police and Fire Officials will be going Door to Door issuing residents a voluntary evacuation notice.
■ Streets designated for evacuation are selected based on scientific mapping of where flood waters may be during a Category 1 Hurricane OR where there are areas that may not flood BUT may NOT be accessible due to surrounding flood waters.
■ A list of streets that will be under a voluntary evacuation order will be listed soon on the Town Website and social media sites. The list will also be sent out to all who have signed up for our text and email emergency messaging system.
■ We ask that you heed our messaging and evacuate prior to the start of the storm, which is currently forecasted to begin in the early morning hours, beginning as a wind event.
■ When choosing to evacuate, please consider seeking shelter at a family or friends home north of I-95 or out of town. You may also choose to come to our municipal shelter, located at the Old Saybrook High School, 1111 Boston Post Road.
■ The Shelter at the High School is scheduled to open this evening at 7 PM, however you may choose to come tomorrow morning. Either way – we will be there for you!
■ Transportation to the shelter is available upon request.
■ Our shelter is pet friendly for dogs and cats only. Dogs and cats will be boarded in a separate area of the facility and will not be allowed to stay with you, but they will be safe in the loving hands of our Animal Control Professionals.
■ If you choose to come to the shelter, please bring a three-day supply of clothes, required medications, snacks, proof of COVID-19 Vaccination if you’ve been vaccinated, and anything you need to keep your self-occupied and happy.
■ Masks will be required at the shelter.
TIPS FROM THE OLD SAYBROOK OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT
■ Sandbags are available at the Public Works Garage on Middlesex Turnpike until 5 PM.
■ All Town Parks and Beaches will be closed to the public at Midnight tonight until further notice.
■ Effective at 8 PM this evening, no on street parking will be allowed on any municipal or state roadway.
■ Preparations have been made to establish a recovery center after the storm has passed.
■ We have additional staff on hand to answer your phone calls should you have a need or a question.
■ Simply contact our Emergency Communication Center at 860-395-3142. We would be happy to speak with you!
■ We ask that you sign up for our Emergency Text or Email notification system after this call. To do so, please text HENRI to 888-777.
■ The Town of Old Saybrook stands at the ready to help all residents and is proud to offer you these resources as we prepare for Hurricane Henri.
■ The Old Saybrook Office of Emergency Management will provide another update this afternoon.
■ We are One Community – One Team. Stay Safe Old Saybrook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.