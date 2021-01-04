OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) -Healthcare facilities strained by the latest post-holiday spike in COVID-19 cases say a better community effort needs to be made to keep nursing homes and staff safe.
Gladeview in Old Saybrook has been COVID free almost up until the end of 2020. Then, there were 55 positive cases identified last week alone.
The 132-bed facility thought they dodge the COVID bullet by being nearly 10 months COVID free.
Then, after Thanksgiving, the spread began.
“It wasn’t by accident that we were keeping it out. It’s just that I really believe that the community search was just too much,” said Paul Knutsen, Executive Director of Gladeview.
Knutsen gives high praises to his staff, many who’ve tested positive, trying to keep residents safe.
Last week, Gladeview reported three residents died from the virus while 55 other residents were confirmed positive with COVID-19.
On Facebook, both staff and families give Gladeview huge credit for their efforts.
“We did do an awful lot of safeguarding and a lot of staff coaching with being careful outside of working hours and all of that kind of stuff. We had a lot of limitation with our visitors,” Knutsen said.
Even Old Saybrook first responders too special precautions.
“For any type of medical emergencies, anything that will require an EMS transport or any type of criminal investigation that might come about, in a convalescent facility,” said Chief Michael Spera, Old Saybrook Police Department.
Yet Matt Barrett, Executive Vice President of the Connecticut Health Care Facilities, says communities need to focus their efforts in order to keep the coronavirus numbers down.
“We need to stay the course on tamping down community spread. We can win the day against COVID if we can bring our community spread numbers down,” Barrett said.
Nursing care facilities like Gladeview ay they are getting an upper hand now that more and more vaccines are being made available.
