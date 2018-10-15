OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Old Saybrook Police are being put “on the line” this week in real-life scenarios with “live” bullets.
The realistic training was in a self-contained shooting range on Monday.
It’s night time, or someone’s basement, and their hearts race as 25 of Old Saybrook’s finest spend 3 hours each this week locking and loading their “live” service weapons.
They are testing their reactions and skills inside a specially designed mobile shooting range.
Veteran officer Sgt. Ryan Walsh took part in the training.
“The benefit of being in the trailer is we get the night shooting which we don’t get at the police academy range and we get the sirens going in the background which is a whole new element to the everyday qualifier,” said Walsh.
“Two out of our three shifts every day are night shifts, so if we don’t do night training we have an issue with not sufficiently training our officers,” said Sgt. Jeff DePerry.
Eight hundred different scenarios can be played out, shaking things up for departments all over New England as they go through their paces.
“It gives the officers different opportunities to see how things can escalate and deescalate very quickly,” said Jerry Tilbor, training facility manager.
The training facility will be heading to Waterford in a couple of weeks.
