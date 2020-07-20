OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) – The Old Saybrook Police Department promoted its first Black sergeant.
This is the first time in its 60 years that the department has an African American sergeant.
Sergeant Soloman Hardy has been with the force for almost three years. He started as a community service officer.
Sgt. Hardy decided he wanted to step into the supervisor position back in January.
“I know I have to be in the position to make any changes and this first step, it’s a good example for other people who might be interested in pursuing something in this career. If they see me do it, they may be encouraged to do it themselves,” Sgt. Hardy said.
The Board of Selectman is also working with the town committee to create a more diverse police commission.
