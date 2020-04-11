OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - The Old Saybrook Police Department went door to door Saturday delivering masks and gloves inside Easter baskets.
They handed them out to society's most vulnerable during the pandemic.
At Old Saybrook Village, a 55+ community, smiles met officers and dispatchers.
Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera said it was made possible by donations to his department.
"I would say for those who are 55 and over, we’re concerned about the most. So if they can stay home and stay safe, that’s what we want them to do," Chief Spera said. "But if they must go out, we want them to wear PPE that the police department is supplying today."
Old Saybrook police said the gesture was done ahead of what is expected to be the peak period in Connecticut in the coming weeks.
