OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) -- Old Saybrook Police are in the pink this month, in an effort to “arrest cancer.”
The police department hopes to cover a white cruiser with pink stickers.
Sponsors buy a sticker and write their own personal message on them before placing it on the cruiser.
“There are two different foundations that we’re supporting. One is the Terri Brodeur Cancer Foundation that uses donated money to find a cure, and one is the Connecticut Cancer Foundation that currently supports people battling the disease,” said Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera.
For more information, click here or watch their YouTube video here.
