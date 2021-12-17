OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Police in Old Saybrook have opened up an investigation into an untimely death.
Investigators say the person was found outside of a home on Turnstone Drive sometime on Friday.
A search warrant is expected to be executed at the residence.
Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
