Old Saybrook Police make weapons arrest

OLD SAYBROOK (WFSB) - Police in Old Saybrook made an illegal weapons arrest during a safety checkpoint Friday night.
Police said the a new license plate reader the department began using just weeks ago alerted officers to a license plate that was unregistered.
According to police, the operator was arrested on multiple felony charges after officers seized five illegal assault rifles, multiple high-capacity magazines and ammunition.
Police said the investigation is still on going.
Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it becomes available.
