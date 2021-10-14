Austin Freytag

Austin Freytag

 Submitted

OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) – Police in Old Saybrook issued a missing persons alert for a 3-year-old, who is believed to be with his mother.

Police are looking for 3-year-old Austin Freytag. They are also looking for his mom, Elizabeth Freytag, who is believed to be driving a grey 2018 Ford Explorer with the CT license plate AJ68938.

Austin was last seen wearing glasses and a red and grey shirt. He was last seen on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Old Saybrook police at 860-395-3142.

