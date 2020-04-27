OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) – Police in one shoreline town have armed themselves with a new communication tool during the pandemic and maybe even after.
Old Saybrook Police are using an iPad to allow officers to maintain face-to-face communication while still being socially distant.
Old Saybrook Police Officer Amanda Tourjee is now packing an iPad in her bag for work to interact with residents and conduct FaceTime interviews during investigations rather than face-to-face interviews.
“If I got a call right now for a fraud complaint, if I was parked right here and if I’m in a good spot, I’d stay right here and file the complaint,” Tourjee said.
The iPads allow officers to conduct their required roll calls virtually and interact with the public during non-emergency calls.
“I think it adds the personal element that was missing when you’re doing everything over the phone, plus they can show the police officer damage to a vehicle, or review some documents perhaps in a fraud or financial investigation,” said Chief Michael Spera, Old Saybrook Police Department.
Tourjee was working on fraud case initiated on the iPad.
“over FaceTime, he was able to go into his email and we could talk about what was going on in the financial investigation that I was performing for him,” Tourjee said.
Tourjee says the nice thing about virtual interviews is she can see the complainants face without a mask and get a better read on facial expressions, which she says is a huge benefit.
