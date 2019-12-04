OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Old Saybrook are canvassing the town to find credit and debit card skimming devices.
Thieves install the devices in ATMs and gas pumps as a way to steal card information when it is swiped.
Police said the skimmers have been found across town in the past, so they are using a new device called the Skim Reaper to detect and remove them.
Old Saybrook police said they will be ramping up the operation throughout the holiday season.
They posted about it on Facebook Wednesday morning.
