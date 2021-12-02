OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - If it wasn’t an already difficult time for the food service industry, they just got another blow.
For Alex Foulkes, owner of Penny Lane Pub in Old Saybrook, it was business as usual until one day, it wasn't.
“As things progressed it seemed like in our community it was sort of quickly getting a lot worst and, at least quantity wise, a lot worse,” said Foulkes.
After exposure to his staff last week, Foulkes made the tough decision to close the doors of his pub until everyone was in the clear.
Thankfully he says the symptoms have been mild for most.
“All of a sudden at least kind of for us in our small little bubble, it was just like all of a sudden a lot of people were getting positive results,” said Foulkes.
Penny Lane Pub isn’t the only restaurant that’s had to close its doors recently due to positive cases- the Monkey Farm just re-opened after shutting down.
Daniel Yoneda, a resident of Old Saybrook, says he was not expecting the closures, but he can’t wait to visit them again
“Pretty surprised to hear that they, these two restaurants, closed and I haven’t eaten at them in a while, I definitely plan on going back because they’re two of my favorites,” said Yoneda.
All in all, Foulkes says right now, patience is the name of the game
“Understanding on both sides is really kind of the key to situations like this that are sort of uncomfortable,” said Foulkes.
Monkey Farm is fully re-opened and Foulkes says Penny Lane Pub will be back open by Monday or Tuesday next week at the latest.
