OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) -- Scarecrow Fest has taken over the cozy streets of Old Saybrook for the month of October, and with only hours remaining to choose a favorite, now is the time to cast a vote.
Nearly 50 hair-raising scarecrows have been placed around town, but there can only be one winner of the Golden Broom Award.
Click here for information on how to vote for your favorite scarecrow.
The scarecrows range from a recreation of the animated Universal Pictures movie "Minions", to ghouls, goblins, and even an Uncle Sam display encouraging people to vote in the November election.
In its fourth year, the competition has become fierce, with businesses like William Raveis and Saybrook Home trying to win their second Golden Broom Award.
“It’s stiff completion this year," said William Raveis Manager, Brenda Garzi. "Everyone has been into it and making some really great scarecrows."
The event was created by Old Saybrook Chamber of Commerce for local residents, schools, businesses, and non-profits.
"We have a little summer cottage we closed this past weekend," said Jay Hull of Old Saybrook. "While I was closing it my wife was telling me, ‘Oh you oughta see all the scarecrows and the pumpkins and everything else.’ So we made a special trip back up today to take a look at them.”
Voting closes at midnight on Monday, Oct. 28, and the winner will be announced on Thursday, Oct. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.