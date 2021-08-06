OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Old Saybrook Public Schools are preparing for their first day of school.
Superintendent Jan Perruccio spoke with Channel 3 about the start of the new academic year.
The first day of school for Old Saybrook students is Tuesday, Aug. 31.
In a reopening plan the district posted online, students and adults will be required to wear masks while inside school buildings and on school buses.
Physical distancing measures will also be enforced.
More information on the district's plan can be seen on its website here.
