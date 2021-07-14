TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB)-- A car crash closed Old Town Road, between Quarry Road and White Plains Road, in Trumbull.
The Trumbull police said they were investigating the crash on Wednesday morning.
They said the section of the road would be closed for several hours and urged drivers to use alternate routes until further notice.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
