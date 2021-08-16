WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A popular summer road race was postponed due to the area falling under a "red zone" of high COVID transmission.
The Old Wethersfield 5 and 10K was moved from Aug. 22 to Nov. 21, 2021, according to the Hartford Marathon Foundation.
"Due to the concerns of the health officials in Town of Wethersfield, the Old Wethersfield 5K and 10K will not occur on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021," HMF told runners in an email. "Wethersfield is currently in the 'red zone' of high COVID-19 transmission rates and with an abundance of caution for the community and our participants, the local health director has advised HMF to postpone the event."
Runners who can run on Nov. 21 will automatically have their registration pushed to that event.
Those who can not make it can choose to defer the full amount of the registration payment to another HMF event through Aug. 2022. A refund could also be sought, but must be requested by Sept. 1, 2021.
"We are busy planning and looking forward to a great autumn filled with HMF events including Surftown Half and 5K, the Eversource Hartford Marathon, Harvard Pilgrim Middletown 10 Mile and BOOtiful Run, the Hartford Healthcare Mystic 10K and the rescheduled Old Wethersfield 5K and 10K," HMF said. "We'll continue to provide updates and details."
