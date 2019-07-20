NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- An older model New Haven Police Department car used for extra duty work caught fire on Saturday afternoon.
New Haven Police Department Captain Anthony Duff told Channel 3 that New Haven Fire Department units were called to extinguish a fire in the engine of an older model, extra duty police officer car.
Capt. Duff said a New Haven police officer noticed smoke coming from under the hood and turned back to return the car to police headquarters.
Before arriving at headquarters, Capt. Duff said the officer’s car quickly caught fire on Woodward Avenue. The officer was not injured in the fire.
Capt. Duff said most of the New Haven police fleet are newer models than the car in this incident.
The fire remains under investigation, although Capt. Duff said the heat of the day may have been a contributing factor.
