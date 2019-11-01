HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Olympia Sports announced this week that it's closing dozens of stores nationwide, including in Connecticut.
The Maine-based athletic footwear company and apparel chain said it's closing 76 stores, eight of which are in the Connecticut.
The company said a "store closing" sale started on Friday.
"Olympia Sports has been the destination store for sports enthusiasts throughout New England and beyond for decades," said Aaron Miller, executive vice president of SB360, the agency conducting Olympia Sports' sale. "Because of their reputation in the markets they serve, the 'Store Closing' discounts offered off Olympia's already competitive prices will make for a very fast-paced sale."
Olympia Sports was recently sold to JackRabbit, which will continue to operate 75 other stores under the Olympia Sports name.
The 76 stores that are closing were not part of the acquisition.
The locations closing in Connecticut include:
- Branhaven Plaza, 1060 West Main St., Branford
- Bristol Commons Mall, 123 Farmington Ave., Bristol
- Danbury Fair Mall, 7 Backus Ave., Danbury
- Killingly Commons, 2129 Killingly Commons Drive, Killingly
- Fairfield Plaza, 116 Danbury Road, New Milford
- Sand Hill Plaza, 228 South Main St., Newtown
- Compo Shopping Center, 403 Post Road East, Westport
- Eastbrook Mall, 95 Storrs Rd.m Willimantic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.