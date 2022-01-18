(WFSB) - Omicron appears to be leveling off in Connecticut, but health experts warned that people need to be vigilant because new variants could be right around the corner.
Still, there’s cause for optimism.
In Connecticut, fewer coronavirus patients were in the hospital, according to Monday’s numbers from the state. Plus, residents will soon have more access to free COVID tests.
The state's positivity rate fell to just above 17 percent.
However, health experts warned it's not time to celebrate yet.
"We are on the precipice of what will likely be the most challenging moment of this pandemic to date,” said Carmela Coyle, California Hospital Association.
Scientists stressed that nationwide, there are still around 800,000 new cases of omicron every day, and more variants are possible.
Soon people will have more tools to fight back. Wednesday, the website COVIDtests.gov launches. It's a White House site where Americans can order free test kits.
“Tests allow us to make decisions about whether we're contagious and so a threat to others, whether we can safely return in person to school or to work,” explained Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease expert.
The timing is important because at-home COVID tests are still scarce in many areas, with long lines remaining a common sight at some test locations.
"Not super fun,” said Kailey Hundt of Madison, WI. “I've been in this line almost two hours now."
COVID is also impacting the world of sports.
Monday, Chinese officials announced that both foreign spectators and Chinse citizens will be unable to attend the Winter Olympics in person.
