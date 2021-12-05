HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Gov. Lamont has confirmed the first case of the omicron variant has been detected in the state.
The Connecticut State Public Health Laboratory confirmed it.
The case involves a man in his 60s from Hartford County.
He developed mild symptoms on November 27 and received a positive at-home COVID-19 test on Nov. 29.
A molecular test came back positive on Dec. 1.
Officials believe a family member went to New York City from November 17 to November 22 to the Anime NYC 2021 convention.
That family member developed mild symptoms on November 21, and on November 23 took an at-home COVID-19 test that delivered a positive result. The family member’s symptoms have resolved. COVID-19 testing on additional family members is pending. The affected individual and their family member are fully vaccinated.
“As I’ve been saying for the last several days, given the speed that this new variant has been spreading around the world and its positive identification in several states, we presumed it was already in our state and the information we received from the lab today confirms that fact,” Governor Lamont said. “This likely is not the only case of the variant in the state. That being said, I must urge everyone in Connecticut not to panic. While we are still learning more about this variant, our health providers are continuing to do their best to protect everyone. We have life-saving tools like vaccines and boosters available to fight this pandemic – including the Delta and Omicron variants – and I urge everyone to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and everyone around them.”
Meanwhile, omicron has fliers facing new challenges and while the new restrictions apply to international travelers only.
There's concern about how it could impact domestic travel during the holidays.
In Los Angeles, health officials are stepping up efforts to stop the spread of COVID, requiring proof of vaccination at many businesses and offering international travelers a free rapid COVID test upon landing at LAX.
The omicron variant found in at least a dozen states keeps spreading--but the delta strain remains dominant with new infections nationwide rising 36 percent.
Hospitalizations are also increasing among the hardest hit states: Rhode Island, Connecticut, Delaware, worrying doctors nationwide.
Dr. Heather Harris, the Medical Director at Hays Med., said, "it's still a large curve going in the wrong direction. I had a patient today die. I recommended the vaccine to him multiple times, and he unfortunately got COVID. He was unvaccinated.”
Nearly a third of the country has yet to get a single dose as officials brace for a winter surge.
In some places, omicron is spreading twice as fast as other variants, but health officials are urging people not to panic, just to get a booster.
The commissioner says the goal is to keep people out of the hospital, and to reduce the mortality of COVID-19. The commissioner says this is something vaccines helped do.
Back here at home, the state department of public health launched mobile COVID-19 booster clinics throughout the state.
An indoor vaccine clinic will be running throughout the day at Dunkin Donuts Park. It will start at 10:00 a.m. and run to 4 p.m.
It is open for those 18 and older for the first and second doses of all three vaccines. In addition, they are giving second doses for those five to eleven years old.
This goes to show that vaccine passports and the attempted mandates don't work and is just to stigmatize the unvaccinated as "those people". I can see it on these forums now and around the world. I won't be getting any boosters to help further this agenda along. #2shotsanddone
