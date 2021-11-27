(WFSB) - More European countries are confirming cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19.
The White House says senior health officials and the COVID response team are monitoring the latest updates on the new variant.
At last check, it’s reporting there are no cases of this variant in our country to date.
The new variant raises alarming questions, such as will vaccines work against it and will it make people sicker than delta?
Meanwhile, the U.S will impose a travel ban from several African countries.
Doctor Anthony Fauci says the new COVID-19 variant identified just a few days ago in South Africa may already be in the U.S.
''I would not be surprised if it is. We have not detected it yet but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility and you're already having travel-related cases they've noted in Israel, Belgium and other places,” said Fauci.
Health officials want to determine if the omicron variant makes people more ill than the predominant delta strain, and whether vaccines will remain as effective.
Dr. Peter Chin-Hong is a UCSF Prof. of Medicine and Infectious Disease Specialist
''There are about thirty mutations in the spike protein and about ten mutations on the end of the spike protein which allows the virus to attach to the body and that might make it stickier and might make it look different enough so that antibodies from the vaccine or from natural immunity don't recognize it," said Chin-Hong.
After two omicron cases were detected in the U.K British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tightened rules on mask-wearing in public and testing for international arrivals.
''Our scientists are learning more hour by hour and it does appear that omicron spreads very rapidly and can be spread between people who are double vaccinated,'' said Johnson.
As more countries announce travel restrictions on Southern Africa, airports like Amsterdam’s school are seeing crowds scrambling to get to their destination.
The U.S. will restrict visitors from South Africa and seven other countries in the region starting Monday.
South African scientists say they’re about two weeks from knowing how effective the vaccines are against omicron.
Both Moderna and Pfizer say, if necessary, they can quickly adjust their vaccines.
