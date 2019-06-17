HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- While the work week started out dry, that won’t be the case going forward for the remainder of the week.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the rest of Monday will feature more clouds than sun.
Showers will return on Tuesday, as a cold front moves to the south.
Futurecast shows most of the state covered by rain by 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
The rain moves out by noon, but scattered showers remain for the rest of the afternoon.
The air will be mild and muggy, with temperatures in the 70s.
The theme of on-and-off chances for rain continues throughout the week.
“Not a washout, day-after-day, but we’re looking a multiple day period with unsettled weather thanks to a frontal boundary that will be stalled in our vicinity,” Dixon said.
Wednesday features some rain, possibly with thunderstorms mixed in.
There could also be a period of steady, heavy rain at some point during the evening.
Thursday looks to be dry most of the day, but a couple showers may arrive by the evening.
Temperatures should be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Rain is expected to spread over the state on Thursday night.
There’s the potential for wet weather on Friday, as a wave of low pressure moves across the state.
Right now, the weekend is looking good.
